EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SCULPTURES MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mercredi 12 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SCULPTURES MERCREDI 12 AOÛT
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-12 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-12 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-12
Découvrez les créations artistiques proposées par l’association Emergence, entre peintures et sculptures. Un moment culturel accessible à tous, à partager En famille
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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover the artistic creations presented by the Emergence association, ranging from paintings to sculptures. A cultural experience accessible to everyone, perfect for sharing with the whole family.
L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SCULPTURES MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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