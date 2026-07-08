Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SCULPTURES MERCREDI 12 AOÛT

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

Découvrez les créations artistiques proposées par l’association Emergence, entre peintures et sculptures. Un moment culturel accessible à tous, à partager En famille

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Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

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English :

Discover the artistic creations presented by the Emergence association, ranging from paintings to sculptures. A cultural experience accessible to everyone, perfect for sharing with the whole family.

L’événement EXPOSITION DE PEINTURES SCULPTURES MERCREDI 12 AOÛT Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-29 par OT DE FONT ROMEU