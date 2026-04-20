Exposition de photographies Place Bonne Fontaine Farébersviller

Farébersviller

Exposition de photographies

Place Bonne Fontaine La Maison des Arts Farébersviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

Réalisée par l’étudiante Florence VAROQUI dans un cadre académique avec une approche contée des évènements historiques. Entrée gratuite.

Cette exposition immersive, vous racontera en photo des scènes vivantes d’attaques rejouées et présentera des portraits émouvants inspirés de faits historiques.

Entre réalité et fiction, la photographe humanise les récits de cette période trouble en se focalisant sur les individus. Elle a capturé leurs émotions en mettant les valeurs humaines, en lumière.Tout public

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Place Bonne Fontaine La Maison des Arts Farébersviller 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 72 65 62 05 culture@farebersviller.com

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English :

Produced by student Florence VAROQUI within an academic framework, with a storytelling approach to historical events. Free admission.

This immersive exhibition, featuring photographs of vivid re-enactments of attacks, presents moving portraits inspired by historical events.

Between reality and fiction, the photographer humanizes the stories of this troubled period by focusing on the individuals. She has captured their emotions, bringing human values to the fore.

L’événement Exposition de photographies Farébersviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH