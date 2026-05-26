Baixas

EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES

14 avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 10:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

De 10h30 à 17h30 Exposition de voitures anciennes par l’association lesVieilles Soupapes Catalanes .

De 15h30 à 17h30 Balade véhiculée gratuite du village et des environs immédiats.(Programme en cours de finalisation)…

.

14 avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Exhibition of vintage cars by the association lesVieilles Soupapes Catalanes .

From 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Free vehicle tour of the village and immediate surroundings (Program to be finalized)…

L’événement EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME