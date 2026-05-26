EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Baixas
EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Baixas dimanche 20 septembre 2026.
Baixas
EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES
14 avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 10:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
De 10h30 à 17h30 Exposition de voitures anciennes par l’association lesVieilles Soupapes Catalanes .
De 15h30 à 17h30 Balade véhiculée gratuite du village et des environs immédiats.(Programme en cours de finalisation)…
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14 avenue Maréchal Joffre Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
From 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Exhibition of vintage cars by the association lesVieilles Soupapes Catalanes .
From 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm Free vehicle tour of the village and immediate surroundings (Program to be finalized)…
L’événement EXPOSITION DE VOITURES ANCIENNES Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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