Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT

1 Boulevard de la République Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-19 21:00:00

fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :

2026-08-19

Concert reprise variétés pop, rock, disco en live par le groupe ECHO.Buvette et restauration rapide ouverte dès 19h30….

.

1 Boulevard de la République Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Live pop, rock and disco concert by the group ECHO.refreshment bar and fast food open from 7.30pm….

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME