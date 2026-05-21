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LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas mercredi 19 août 2026.

Adresse : 1 Boulevard de la République

Ville : 66390 Baixas

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 19 août 2026

Fin : mercredi 19 août 2026

Heure de début : 21:00:00

Tarif :

Baixas

LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT

1 Boulevard de la République Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19

Date(s) :
2026-08-19

Concert reprise variétés pop, rock, disco en live par le groupe ECHO.Buvette et restauration rapide ouverte dès 19h30….
  .

1 Boulevard de la République Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02  mairie@baixas.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Live pop, rock and disco concert by the group ECHO.refreshment bar and fast food open from 7.30pm….

L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Baixas (Pyrénées-Orientales)