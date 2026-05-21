LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas mercredi 19 août 2026.
Baixas
LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT
1 Boulevard de la République Baixas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-19 21:00:00
fin : 2026-08-19
Date(s) :
2026-08-19
Concert reprise variétés pop, rock, disco en live par le groupe ECHO.Buvette et restauration rapide ouverte dès 19h30….
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1 Boulevard de la République Baixas 66390 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 22 02 mairie@baixas.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Live pop, rock and disco concert by the group ECHO.refreshment bar and fast food open from 7.30pm….
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DE BAIXAS CONCERT Baixas a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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