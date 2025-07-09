Exposition Le plein de super Elene Usdin Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy

Exposition Le plein de super Elene Usdin

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-08 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-20 18:00:00

2026-01-08 2026-03-07

EXPO BANDE DESSINÉE PHOTO ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Faites confiance à Elene Usdin, elle s’y connait en road trips. Photographe, illustratrice, auteure de bande dessinée, elle se jette dans la couleur pour raconter ses déplacements. En route pour un univers totalement dépaysant et un peu fou.

En partenariat avec la librairie La Parenthèse (Nancy).

Exposition accessible aux personnes malentendantes.Tout public

Esplanade Jack Ralite, Rue de Parme, Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy 54500 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 56 83 56 louise@centremalraux.com

English :

EXHIBITION COMICS PHOTO ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Trust Elene Usdin, she knows a thing or two about road trips. Photographer, illustrator and comic book author, she throws herself into color to tell the story of her travels. Let’s head for a totally different and slightly crazy world.

In partnership with La Parenthèse bookshop (Nancy).

Exhibition accessible to the hearing-impaired.

German :

EXPO COMIC FOTO ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Vertrauen Sie Elene Usdin, sie kennt sich mit Roadtrips aus. Als Fotografin, Illustratorin und Comic-Autorin stürzt sie sich in die Farben, um von ihren Reisen zu erzählen. Auf dem Weg in ein völlig fremdes und etwas verrücktes Universum.

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Buchhandlung La Parenthèse (Nancy).

Ausstellung auch für Hörgeschädigte zugänglich.

Italiano :

MOSTRA DI FUMETTI FOTO DI NUOVO IN VIAGGIO

Fidatevi di Elene Usdin, che di viaggi in macchina se ne intende. Fotografa, illustratrice e autrice di fumetti, si lancia nel colore per raccontare i suoi viaggi. Partiamo per un mondo completamente diverso e un po’ folle.

In collaborazione con la libreria La Parenthèse (Nancy).

Mostra accessibile ai non udenti.

Espanol :

EXPOSICIÓN COMICS FOTO DE NUEVO EN RUTA

Confíe en Elene Usdin, ella sabe un par de cosas sobre viajes por carretera. Fotógrafa, ilustradora y autora de cómics, se lanza al color para contar sus viajes. Adentrémonos en un mundo totalmente diferente y un poco loco.

En colaboración con la librería La Parenthèse (Nancy).

Exposición accesible para personas con discapacidad auditiva.

