EXPOSITION LES COULEURS CATALANES Port-Vendres
EXPOSITION LES COULEURS CATALANES Port-Vendres lundi 1 juin 2026.
Port-Vendres
EXPOSITION LES COULEURS CATALANES
Paulilles Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-01
fin : 2026-06-30 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-01
Les couleurs catalanes
Du 1er juin au 30 septembre 2026
Réalisée par les membres du Photo Club de Banyuls, cette exposition met à l’honneur la richesse des couleurs du territoire catalan.
Les photographes ont parcouru le département pour capturer, à travers leurs objectifs, les couleurs emblématiques du pays catalan
paysages, patrimoines, ambiances et détails du quotidien. Une invitation au v
.
Paulilles Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 95 23 40
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Catalan colors
June 1 to September 30, 2026
Produced by members of the Photo Club de Banyuls, this exhibition showcases the rich colors of the Catalan region.
Photographers have travelled the length and breadth of the département to capture, through their lenses, the emblematic colors of the Catalan countryside:
landscapes, heritage, atmospheres and everyday details. An invitation to v
L’événement EXPOSITION LES COULEURS CATALANES Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-11 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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