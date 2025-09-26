Exposition « Les trésors restaurés. Hommage aux mécènes bibliophiles » au Château de Chantilly

Début : 2026-02-03 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-01 17:00:00

2026-02-03

Informations pratiques

Lieu Cabinet des livres

Exposition ouverte tous les jours sauf le mardi

Tarifs: Exposition comprise dans le billet 1 Jour 18€ Tarif Plein 14.50€ Tarif réduit

Rue du Connétable Chantilly 60500 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 67 37 37 accueil@chantilly-senlis-tourisme.com

English :

Practical information

Venue: Cabinet des livres

Exhibition open every day except Tuesday

Prices: Exhibition included in 1-day ticket 18? Full Price 14.50? Reduced rate

German :

Praktische Informationen

Ort: Bücherkabinett

Ausstellung täglich außer dienstags geöffnet

Eintrittspreise: Ausstellung im 1-Tages-Ticket enthalten 18? Voller Preis 14.50? Ermäßigter Tarif

Italiano :

Informazioni pratiche

Sede: Cabinet des livres

Mostra aperta tutti i giorni tranne il martedì

Ingresso: mostra inclusa nel biglietto di 1 giorno 18? Prezzo intero 14,50? Tariffa ridotta

Espanol :

Información práctica

Lugar: Cabinet des livres

Exposición abierta todos los días excepto el martes

Entrada: Exposición incluida en el billete de 1 día 18? Tarifa completa 14,50? Tarifa reducida

