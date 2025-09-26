Exposition « Les trésors restaurés. Hommage aux mécènes bibliophiles » au Château de Chantilly Chantilly
Exposition « Les trésors restaurés. Hommage aux mécènes bibliophiles » au Château de Chantilly Chantilly mardi 3 février 2026.
Exposition « Les trésors restaurés. Hommage aux mécènes bibliophiles » au Château de Chantilly
Rue du Connétable Chantilly Oise
Tarif : 14.5 – 14.5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-03 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-01 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-03
Informations pratiques
Lieu Cabinet des livres
Exposition ouverte tous les jours sauf le mardi
Tarifs: Exposition comprise dans le billet 1 Jour 18€ Tarif Plein 14.50€ Tarif réduit
Informations pratiques
Lieu Cabinet des livres
Exposition ouverte tous les jours sauf le mardi
Tarifs: Exposition comprise dans le billet 1 Jour 18€ Tarif Plein 14.50€ Tarif réduit .
Rue du Connétable Chantilly 60500 Oise Hauts-de-France +33 3 44 67 37 37 accueil@chantilly-senlis-tourisme.com
English :
Practical information
Venue: Cabinet des livres
Exhibition open every day except Tuesday
Prices: Exhibition included in 1-day ticket 18? Full Price 14.50? Reduced rate
German :
Praktische Informationen
Ort: Bücherkabinett
Ausstellung täglich außer dienstags geöffnet
Eintrittspreise: Ausstellung im 1-Tages-Ticket enthalten 18? Voller Preis 14.50? Ermäßigter Tarif
Italiano :
Informazioni pratiche
Sede: Cabinet des livres
Mostra aperta tutti i giorni tranne il martedì
Ingresso: mostra inclusa nel biglietto di 1 giorno 18? Prezzo intero 14,50? Tariffa ridotta
Espanol :
Información práctica
Lugar: Cabinet des livres
Exposición abierta todos los días excepto el martes
Entrada: Exposición incluida en el billete de 1 día 18? Tarifa completa 14,50? Tarifa reducida
L’événement Exposition « Les trésors restaurés. Hommage aux mécènes bibliophiles » au Château de Chantilly Chantilly a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par Chantilly-Senlis Tourisme