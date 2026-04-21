Exposition Libre et vivant Xertigny
Exposition Libre et vivant Xertigny mardi 5 mai 2026.
Xertigny
Exposition Libre et vivant
2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-05 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-05
EXPOSITION LIBRE ET VIVANT
En lien avec le festival Enjoy Vélos, l’illustrateur Vincent Fisson présente son exposition
d’œuvres inspirées de son voyage à vélo à travers l’Europe, dont il a édité un livre ! Il y relate son combat pour en finir avec la consommation
d’alcool par ce biais.
Tout public • Entrée libreAdultes
0 .
2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38
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English :
EXHIBITION: FREE AND ALIVE
In conjunction with the Enjoy Vélos festival, illustrator Vincent Fisson presents his exhibition
of works inspired by his bicycle trip across Europe, for which he has published a book! In it, he recounts his fight to put an end to alcohol consumption
alcohol consumption.
Open to all? Free admission
L’événement Exposition Libre et vivant Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION