Xertigny

Exposition Libre et vivant

2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-05 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-05

EXPOSITION LIBRE ET VIVANT

En lien avec le festival Enjoy Vélos, l’illustrateur Vincent Fisson présente son exposition

d’œuvres inspirées de son voyage à vélo à travers l’Europe, dont il a édité un livre ! Il y relate son combat pour en finir avec la consommation

d’alcool par ce biais.

Tout public • Entrée libreAdultes

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2B Rue du Commandant Saint-Sernin, Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 37 07 38

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English :

EXHIBITION: FREE AND ALIVE

In conjunction with the Enjoy Vélos festival, illustrator Vincent Fisson presents his exhibition

of works inspired by his bicycle trip across Europe, for which he has published a book! In it, he recounts his fight to put an end to alcohol consumption

alcohol consumption.

Open to all? Free admission

L’événement Exposition Libre et vivant Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION