Exposition MARTIAL BOURLOT Place de l’Eglise Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Exposition MARTIAL BOURLOT Place de l’Eglise Chamonix-Mont-Blanc samedi 1 août 2026.
Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Exposition MARTIAL BOURLOT
Place de l’Eglise Maison de la Montagne Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-15
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
Exposition temporaire d’huiles sur toile et de dessins originaux de l’artiste surréaliste Martial BOURLOT. Entrée libre.
Temporary exhibition of oil on canvas and original drawings from the surrealistic painter Martial BOURLOT. Free entrance.
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Place de l’Eglise Maison de la Montagne Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 14 58 78 50 martial.bourlot1@orange.fr
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English :
Temporary exhibition of oil-on-canvas paintings and original drawings by the surrealist artist Martial BOURLOT. Free admission.
Temporary exhibition of oil-on-canvas paintings and original drawings by the surrealist painter Martial BOURLOT. Free admission.
L’événement Exposition MARTIAL BOURLOT Chamonix-Mont-Blanc a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
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