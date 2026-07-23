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Péguilhan

EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART

CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 15:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

L’art s’invite dans une petite chapelle dans les coteaux du Comminges

Avec les artistes suivants

Ch. BONNAT M. BOUTEIX S. BOUTEIX M. FREGER V. GIMENEZ V. HOLDERT N. LOUDET C. POUGAULT A. PROVOST N. VERNHES .

CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 77 61

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English :

Art invites itself into a small chapel on the Comminges hillsides

L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE