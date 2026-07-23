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AGENDA · Péguilhan

EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan

mardi 4 août 2026 · Péguilhan

EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan

Informations pratiques

Début
mardi 4 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Heure de début
15:00:00
Adresse
CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE
Ville
31350 Péguilhan
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Péguilhan

EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART

CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 15:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-04

L’art s’invite dans une petite chapelle dans les coteaux du Comminges
Avec les artistes suivants
Ch. BONNAT M. BOUTEIX S. BOUTEIX M. FREGER V. GIMENEZ V. HOLDERT N. LOUDET C. POUGAULT A. PROVOST N. VERNHES   .

CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 77 61 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Art invites itself into a small chapel on the Comminges hillsides

L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Péguilhan (Haute-Garonne)