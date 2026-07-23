EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan
mardi 4 août 2026 · Péguilhan
Informations pratiques
Péguilhan
EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART
CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 15:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
L’art s’invite dans une petite chapelle dans les coteaux du Comminges
Avec les artistes suivants
Ch. BONNAT M. BOUTEIX S. BOUTEIX M. FREGER V. GIMENEZ V. HOLDERT N. LOUDET C. POUGAULT A. PROVOST N. VERNHES .
CHAPELLE SAINTE GERMAINE Péguilhan 31350 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 77 61
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Art invites itself into a small chapel on the Comminges hillsides
L’événement EXPOSITION PEINTURES ET OEUVRES D’ART Péguilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Péguilhan (Haute-Garonne)
- EXPOSITION DE PEINTURE ET DESSINS route de la chapelle Péguilhan 31 juillet 2026