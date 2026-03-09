Exposition photo Léré
Exposition photo Léré vendredi 22 mai 2026.
4 bis Place du Chanoine Roche Léré Cher
Gratuit
Début : Jeudi 2026-05-22 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-27 12:30:00
2026-05-22
Exposition photo de véhicules anciens et autres
Près d’une vingtaine de photographies du photographe Léréen Jean-Pierre DEBATS .
4 bis Place du Chanoine Roche Léré 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 79 55 31 28 tourisme.lere@orange.fr
English :
Photo exhibition of vintage and other vehicles
