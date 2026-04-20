Lagrasse

EXPOSITION PREMIER MONDE

4 RIVE GAUCHE Lagrasse Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22

fin : 2026-10-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Les Arts de Lire vous convient à leur nouvelle exposition proposée par l’artiste Elena Del Vento.

Cette exposition invite à considérer la matrice maternelle comme le lieu d’habitation commun à l’humanité, espace intérieur où se dessine, avant toute conscience, notre rapport premier au monde.

Elle interroge ce qui, en nous, demeure marqué par cet état premier le besoin de refuge, de douceur, de rondeur, de proximité. Autant de formes et de sensations qui prolongent l’empreinte de ce premier lieu habité.

Accès libre avec la visite du monument, pendant les heures d’ouverture de l’Abbaye.

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4 RIVE GAUCHE Lagrasse 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 43 15 99 contact@lesartsdelire.fr

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English :

Arts de Lire invites you to its new exhibition by artist Elena Del Vento.

This exhibition invites us to consider the maternal womb as the dwelling place common to all humanity, the inner space where our primary relationship with the world takes shape, before any consciousness.

It questions what, in us, remains marked by this first state: the need for refuge, softness, roundness and closeness. So many forms and sensations that extend the imprint of this first inhabited place.

Free access with a visit to the monument, during Abbey opening hours.

L’événement EXPOSITION PREMIER MONDE Lagrasse a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Corbières-Minervois