EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART ANDRÉE BATLLE Rue Verdi Saint-Cyprien

Saint-Cyprien

EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART ANDRÉE BATLLE

Rue Verdi Grand Stade les Capellans Saint-Cyprien Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-24

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-04-24

Du vendredi 24 avril au samedi 13 juin du lundi au vendredi de 8h à 21h Samedi, dimanche et jours fériés de 9h à 12h15 et de 15h à 18h15 > Exposition St-Cyp’Art au détour des œuvres d’Andrée Batlle à Grand Stade les Capellans.

Public adulte San…

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Rue Verdi Grand Stade les Capellans Saint-Cyprien 66750 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 37 32 00

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English :

Friday April 24 to Saturday June 13, Monday to Friday, 8am to 9pm Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 9am to 12.15pm and 3pm to 6.15pm > St-Cyp?Art au détour des ?uvres d’Andrée Batlle exhibition at Grand Stade les Capellans.

Adult public San…

L’événement EXPOSITION ST-CYP’ART ANDRÉE BATLLE Saint-Cyprien a été mis à jour le 2026-02-26 par CDT66