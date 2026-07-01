UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Genou

Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou

samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Saint-Genou

Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Heure de début
18:00:00
Adresse
29 Rue d'Estrées
Ville
36500 Saint-Genou
Département
Indre
Tarif
20 20 20 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Genou

Fanf’Anniversaire

29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou Indre

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-07-25 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :
2026-07-25

La Fanfare de Saint-Genou fête ses 150 ans !
Venez fêter avec nous, les 150 ans d’existence de notre formation musicale avec un festival de banda !
Trois bandas feront le show de 18h à 1h
La Fanfare de Saint-Genou La Banda BDB (23) La Band’Allonnaise (49)
Un repas (sous chapiteau) sera également proposé sur réservation, au menu Entrée / Jambon à la broche et Frite / Fromage et dessert. Un feu d’artifice clôturera la soirée ! 20  .

29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou 36500 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 08 92 32 78 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Varied entertainment all day with Fabrice Guillot, parade with the Fanfare de Saint-Genou, rides, tombola, country dancing with Farwest36 and masquerade costume competition, followed by a foam party with DJessy Foulebordel. Potato jamba lunch and hot-dog fries in the evening. Refreshment bar and sna

L’événement Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par BERRY

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