Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou
samedi 25 juillet 2026 · Saint-Genou
Informations pratiques
Saint-Genou
Fanf’Anniversaire
29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou Indre
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
20
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-07-25 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-25
La Fanfare de Saint-Genou fête ses 150 ans !
Venez fêter avec nous, les 150 ans d’existence de notre formation musicale avec un festival de banda !
Trois bandas feront le show de 18h à 1h
La Fanfare de Saint-Genou La Banda BDB (23) La Band’Allonnaise (49)
Un repas (sous chapiteau) sera également proposé sur réservation, au menu Entrée / Jambon à la broche et Frite / Fromage et dessert. Un feu d’artifice clôturera la soirée ! 20 .
29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou 36500 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 08 92 32 78
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Varied entertainment all day with Fabrice Guillot, parade with the Fanfare de Saint-Genou, rides, tombola, country dancing with Farwest36 and masquerade costume competition, followed by a foam party with DJessy Foulebordel. Potato jamba lunch and hot-dog fries in the evening. Refreshment bar and sna
L’événement Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par BERRY
À voir aussi à Saint-Genou (Indre)
- Festival des musicales de Saint-Genou Saint-Genou 25 juillet 2026