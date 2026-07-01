Informations pratiques

Saint-Genou

Fanf’Anniversaire

29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou Indre

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-07-25 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-25

La Fanfare de Saint-Genou fête ses 150 ans !

Venez fêter avec nous, les 150 ans d’existence de notre formation musicale avec un festival de banda !

Trois bandas feront le show de 18h à 1h

La Fanfare de Saint-Genou La Banda BDB (23) La Band’Allonnaise (49)

Un repas (sous chapiteau) sera également proposé sur réservation, au menu Entrée / Jambon à la broche et Frite / Fromage et dessert. Un feu d’artifice clôturera la soirée ! 20 .

29 Rue d’Estrées Saint-Genou 36500 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 08 92 32 78

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Varied entertainment all day with Fabrice Guillot, parade with the Fanfare de Saint-Genou, rides, tombola, country dancing with Farwest36 and masquerade costume competition, followed by a foam party with DJessy Foulebordel. Potato jamba lunch and hot-dog fries in the evening. Refreshment bar and sna

L’événement Fanf’Anniversaire Saint-Genou a été mis à jour le 2026-07-16 par BERRY