La Chapelle-de-la-Tour

FCC Circus

621 Route de Faverges La Chapelle-de-la-Tour Isère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-24 10:00:00

fin : 2026-06-24 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-24

Le FCC Circus s’installe au cœur des Championnats de France de Cyclisme pour 4 jours d’animations festives sous chapiteau buvette, retransmissions et ambiance conviviale ouverte à tous.

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621 Route de Faverges La Chapelle-de-la-Tour 38110 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes thefourcyclingclub@gmail.com

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English : FCC Circus

The FCC Circus takes up residence at the heart of the French Cycling Championships for 4 days of festive entertainment under a big top: refreshments, broadcasts and a convivial atmosphere open to all.

L’événement FCC Circus La Chapelle-de-la-Tour a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de Tourisme des Vals du Dauphiné