FCC Circus La Chapelle-de-la-Tour
FCC Circus La Chapelle-de-la-Tour mercredi 24 juin 2026.
La Chapelle-de-la-Tour
FCC Circus
621 Route de Faverges La Chapelle-de-la-Tour Isère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 10:00:00
fin : 2026-06-24 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
Le FCC Circus s’installe au cœur des Championnats de France de Cyclisme pour 4 jours d’animations festives sous chapiteau buvette, retransmissions et ambiance conviviale ouverte à tous.
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621 Route de Faverges La Chapelle-de-la-Tour 38110 Isère Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes thefourcyclingclub@gmail.com
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English : FCC Circus
The FCC Circus takes up residence at the heart of the French Cycling Championships for 4 days of festive entertainment under a big top: refreshments, broadcasts and a convivial atmosphere open to all.
L’événement FCC Circus La Chapelle-de-la-Tour a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de Tourisme des Vals du Dauphiné