Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Fest-Noz Landeleau

Fest-Noz Landeleau samedi 25 avril 2026.

Adresse : Presbital Kozh

Ville : 29530 Landeleau

Département : Finistère

Début : 2026-04-25T20:30:00

Fin : 2026-04-25T

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Landeleau

Fest-Noz

Presbital Kozh Landeleau Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-25 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-25

Date(s) :
2026-04-25

Fest-Noz

le samedi 25 avril à 20h30 sal per poher de Landeleau

contact: oaled-landeleau@orange.fr ou 02 98 93 93 08/07 82 78 24 37   .

Presbital Kozh Landeleau 29530 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 93 93 08 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Fest-Noz

L’événement Fest-Noz Landeleau a été mis à jour le 2026-04-04 par Bureau d’information touristique de Châteauneuf-du-Faou

À voir aussi à Landeleau (Finistère)