FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan
FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan vendredi 31 juillet 2026.
Fabrezan
FESTAYRE #4
Fabrezan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-31 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-31 02:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-31
Pour la 4ème année consécutive, Fabrezan vous prépare sa soirée de Féria !
Venez profiter de concert et de tapas dans une ambiance de folie !
+ 50 musiciens seront présents pour animer la soirée.
Vivez l’été et ses traditions locales !
Au programme
-19h-22h concert groupe LEF
– 22h-02h DJ Mercury
Restauration
– Food truck Bistro Mobile BV Alex, Buvette du Comité des Fêtes…
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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 81 44 maximeoncins11@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
For the 4th consecutive year, Fabrezan prepares its Féria evening!
Come and enjoy concerts and tapas in a crazy atmosphere!
+ More than 50 musicians will be on hand to liven up the evening.
Experience summer and its local traditions!
On the program:
-7-10pm: concert by LEF
– 22h-02h: DJ Mercury
Catering
– Bistro Mobile BV Alex food truck, Comité des Fêtes refreshment bar…
L’événement FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par
À voir aussi à Fabrezan (Aude)
- FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan 1 août 2026