Fabrezan

FESTAYRE #4

Fabrezan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-31 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-31 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-31

Pour la 4ème année consécutive, Fabrezan vous prépare sa soirée de Féria !

Venez profiter de concert et de tapas dans une ambiance de folie !

+ 50 musiciens seront présents pour animer la soirée.

Vivez l’été et ses traditions locales !

Au programme

-19h-22h concert groupe LEF

– 22h-02h DJ Mercury

Restauration

– Food truck Bistro Mobile BV Alex, Buvette du Comité des Fêtes…

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Fabrezan 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 81 44 maximeoncins11@gmail.com

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English :

For the 4th consecutive year, Fabrezan prepares its Féria evening!

Come and enjoy concerts and tapas in a crazy atmosphere!

+ More than 50 musicians will be on hand to liven up the evening.

Experience summer and its local traditions!

On the program:

-7-10pm: concert by LEF

– 22h-02h: DJ Mercury

Catering

– Bistro Mobile BV Alex food truck, Comité des Fêtes refreshment bar…

L’événement FESTAYRE #4 Fabrezan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par