FESTIVAL A.R.T AU MAS DU PONT Le Crès

L’artisanat d’art à l’honneur le 26 avril de 10h à 18h !
Des œuvres incroyables a découvrir..( Sculpteur, céramiste, écrivain, ébéniste, peintre, joaillerie, forge etc…)
12H CONCERT BARBICHE TOURNER
ATELIERS CRÉATIFS( Créer ton personnage en bouchon de liège)
ARTISTE EN LIVE + expo ..AMELIE BERAL
DÉDICACE YVES DESMAZES invité d’honneur
STANDS GOURMANDS & TERROIRS & PRODUCTEURS, tables à dispositions pour vous restaurer..
06.11.42.66.82 .
Le Crès 34920 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 11 42 66 82
English :
Arts and crafts in the spotlight on April 26 from 10am to 6pm!
Incredible works to discover…(Sculptor, ceramist, writer, cabinetmaker, painter, jeweller, blacksmith etc…)
