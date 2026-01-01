FESTIVAL A.R.T AU MAS DU PONT

Le Crès Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-26

fin : 2026-04-26

Date(s) :

2026-04-26

L’artisanat d’art à l’honneur le 26 avril de 10h à 18h !

Des œuvres incroyables a découvrir..( Sculpteur, céramiste, écrivain, ébéniste, peintre, joaillerie, forge etc…)

12H CONCERT BARBICHE TOURNER

ATELIERS CRÉATIFS( Créer ton personnage en bouchon de liège)

ARTISTE EN LIVE + expo ..AMELIE BERAL

DÉDICACE YVES DESMAZES invité d’honneur

STANDS GOURMANDS & TERROIRS & PRODUCTEURS, tables à dispositions pour vous restaurer..

06.11.42.66.82 .

Le Crès 34920 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 11 42 66 82

English :

Arts and crafts in the spotlight on April 26 from 10am to 6pm!

Incredible works to discover…(Sculptor, ceramist, writer, cabinetmaker, painter, jeweller, blacksmith etc…)

