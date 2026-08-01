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Montséret

FESTIVAL ARTS & JAZZ EN CORBIÈRES H LÓPEZ NUSSA

Montséret Aude

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

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Début : 2026-08-09 20:30:00

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-09

Le Festival Arts et Jazz en Corbières est de retour !

Le contrebassiste et compositeur François Mary, qui avec le Dexter Gordon Legacy s’était produit l’an dernier, revient en Quintet mais cette fois-ci en compagnie de l’excellent pianiste cubain Harold López Nussa, mondialement connu.

Artiste cubain, installé en France, il accompagnera Denis Bielsa à la batterie et Valentin Foulon aux saxophones ; ces quatre musiciens, augmentés du trompettiste bordelais Jérôme Dubois, se retrouveront autour d’un répertoire de standards de Jazz revisités.

A propos de l’artiste

L’île de Cuba est riche de familles de musiciens et de très grands pianistes.

Né en 1983 à La Havane, Harold Lopez-Nussa coche les deux cases et s’est imposé parmi les musiciens les plus novateurs de la nouvelle génération. Chucho Valdes dit de lui qu’il est à l’avant-garde d’une nouvelle génération de musiciens et qu’il possède un son subtil, des idées brillantes et un style musical unique . À la tête de ses différentes formations, il a enregistré de nombreux albums et connu le succès au cours de tournées internationales.

Son dernier album, Timba A la Americana est étroitement lié à sa vie personnelle. La mélancolie, le mal du pays qu’il a quitté à la fin de l’année 2021 pour s’installer en France se mêlent à une énergie nouvelle, celle de la découverte de nouveaux espaces tant personnels que musicaux. Pour ce disque il s’est fait accompagner à la réalisation de Michael League (Snarky Puppy) et s’autorise pour la première fois des expérimentations qui l’emmène bien au-delà de ce qu’il a pu proposer jusqu’à présent ….

Producteurs présents ce jour sur le marché Pinois Tommy (sculpteur bois), Hamelin (bijoux), Dieu-Mai Nguyen Khoa (poterie), Rosalie (huile d’olive), Helga (objets en laine bouillie), Germain (moulins à herbes), Famille Etiév. (objets 3D), Lilian (thé calligraphie)

Oanh (couture), l’échoppe de Sylvie (savons), Nathalie Dubois (artisanat africain).

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Montséret 11200 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 43 32 75 artsetjazz@orange.fr

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English :

The Arts and Jazz Festival in Corbières is back!

Double bassist and composer François Mary, who performed last year with the Dexter Gordon Legacy, returns with his quintet, this time accompanied by the excellent Cuban pianist Harold López Nussa, who is known worldwide.

A Cuban artist based in France, he will be joined by Denis Bielsa on drums and Valentin Foulon on saxophones; these four musicians, joined by Bordeaux-based trumpeter Jérôme Dubois, will come together to perform a repertoire of reimagined jazz standards.

About the artist:

Cuba is home to many families of musicians and some truly great pianists.

Born in 1983 in Havana, Harold Lopez-Nussa fits both categories and has established himself as one of the most innovative musicians of the new generation. Chucho Valdés says of him that he is “at the forefront of a new generation of musicians” and that he possesses “a subtle sound, brilliant ideas, and a unique musical style.” %C0At the helm of his various bands, he has recorded numerous albums and enjoyed success on international tours.

His latest album, *Timba A la Americana*, is closely tied to his personal life. The melancholy, and homesickness—he left his homeland at the end of 2021 to settle in France—blend with a new energy, that of discovering new horizons, both personal and musical. For this album, he was produced by Michael League (Snarky Puppy) and, for the first time, allowed himself to experiment in ways that take himwell beyond what he has offered so far.

Producers present at the market today: Pinois Tommy (wood sculptor), Hamelin (jewelry), Dieu-Mai Nguyen Khoa (pottery), Rosalie (olive oil), Helga (boiled wool items), Germain (herb mills), the Eti%E9v. family (3D objects), Lilian (calligraphy)

Oanh (sewing), Sylvie’s Shop (soaps), Nathalie Dubois (African crafts).

L’événement FESTIVAL ARTS & JAZZ EN CORBIÈRES H LÓPEZ NUSSA Montséret a été mis à jour le 2026-07-27 par