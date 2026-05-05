Bromont-Lamothe

Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand

Eglise Bromont-Lamothe Puy-de-Dôme

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 16:00:00

fin : 2026-08-04

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Une après-midi pour nous transporter au temps de Louis XV, qui dansa lui-même sur scène lors de la création des Elémens en 1721, opéra-ballet dont Rebel tira une Symphonie de danse en 1737.

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Eglise Bromont-Lamothe 63230 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 79 91 10 reservations@bachencombrailles.com

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English :

An afternoon to transport us back to the time of Louis XV, who himself danced on stage at the premiere of Les Elémens in 1721, an opera-ballet from which Rebel produced a Symphonie de danse in 1737.

L’événement Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand Bromont-Lamothe a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de Tourisme des Combrailles