Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand Bromont-Lamothe
Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand Bromont-Lamothe mardi 4 août 2026.
Bromont-Lamothe
Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand
Eglise Bromont-Lamothe Puy-de-Dôme
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 16:00:00
fin : 2026-08-04
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
Une après-midi pour nous transporter au temps de Louis XV, qui dansa lui-même sur scène lors de la création des Elémens en 1721, opéra-ballet dont Rebel tira une Symphonie de danse en 1737.
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Eglise Bromont-Lamothe 63230 Puy-de-Dôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 73 79 91 10 reservations@bachencombrailles.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
An afternoon to transport us back to the time of Louis XV, who himself danced on stage at the premiere of Les Elémens in 1721, an opera-ballet from which Rebel produced a Symphonie de danse in 1737.
L’événement Festival Bach en Combrailles Récital à deux clavecins | Clément Geoffroy & Loris Barrucand Bromont-Lamothe a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Office de Tourisme des Combrailles