Informations pratiques

Camplong

FESTIVAL CLOWN PARLEUR AVOIR UN PROJET

Grand Café Camplong Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-02

fin : 2026-08-02

Date(s) :

2026-08-02

Festival Le petit phénomène , un festival d’arts vivants à Camplong

19h00 Spectacle avoir un projet (clown parleur). Écrit et interprété par Marc Ravayrol

45 minutes au Grand Café

Exposition au café et square Buvette et restauration sur place Participation libre Réservation au 06 32 95 04 24

Festival Le petit phénomène , un festival d’arts vivants à Camplong

Dimanche 2 Aout 2026

16h à 17h Initiation à la danse consentie (contact et systema) avec Alessia et Marcelo (12 pers max sur réservation)

1h à la maison douze

17h30 Initiation à la capoeira avec Lémia et Marcelo

1h au square des gueules noires

19h00 Spectacle avoir un projet (clown parleur). Écrit et interprété par Marc Ravayrol

45 minutes au Grand Café

20h30 Spectacle tu cajoles (danse) écrit ezt interprété par Alessia L Wiss et Camilla Przysstawski

20 minutes au square des gueules noires

Exposition photos de Anna Saulle (édition 2025) au grand café et au square

Buvette et restauration sur place au bénéficie du festival !

!!! PARTICIPATION LIBRE POUR CHAQUE ÉVÈNEMENT !!!

Réservation au 06 32 95 04 24 .

Grand Café Camplong 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 32 95 04 24

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : FESTIVAL CLOWN PARLEUR AVOIR UN PROJET

Le petit ph%E9nom%E8ne Festival, a performing arts festival in Camplong

7:00 p.m.: Performance of Avoir un projet (talking clown). Written and performed by Marc Ravayrol

45 minutes at the Grand Café

Exhibition at the café and in the park—Refreshments and food available on site—Donations welcome—Reservations at 06 32 95 04 24

L’événement FESTIVAL CLOWN PARLEUR AVOIR UN PROJET Camplong a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB