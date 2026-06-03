La Redorte

FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA

La Redorte Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 17:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Cette année marque les 30 ans du Festival Convivencia et les 30 ans de l’inscription du canal du Midi sur la liste des biens UNESCO !

Pour l’occasion une Œuvre sera présentée sur la péniche La Tourmente par Félix Blume la corne de brume, une sculpture métallique de 8 mètres de long mêlant héritage sonore de la péniche et esthétique contemporaine, en résonance avec les paysages traversés. Partenariat avec les Abattoirs, Musée FRAC Occitanie Toulouse

Au programme

17h- 18h Radio Convivencia en direct, en bord de canal.

18h Balade commentée, gratuit et sur inscription. Jean Vidallier, habitant de la commune, guidera cette balade pédestre autour de l’épanchoir et du patrimoine fluvial de La Redorte.

21h30 Tarafikants

Grand bal tzigane Entre concert, bal et déambulation, le groupe développe une musique généreuse et immersive, où l’émotion côtoie l’élan de la fête. Une traversée vibrante des Balkans et de la Roumanie, portée par un profond goût du partage et du voyage musical.

L’office de tourisme Grand Carcassonne est partenaire du Festival Convivencia.

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La Redorte 11700 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 27 80 80

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English :

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Convivencia Festival and the 30th anniversary of the Canal du Midi’s inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List!

For the occasion, a work of art will be presented on the barge La Tourmente by Félix Blume: the foghorn, an 8-meter-long metal sculpture combining the sound heritage of the barge and contemporary aesthetics, in resonance with the landscapes it crosses. Partnership with Les Abattoirs, Musée ? FRAC Occitanie Toulouse

Program

5pm-6pm: Radio Convivencia live on the canal.

6pm: Guided walk, free of charge and with registration. Local resident Jean Vidallier will guide you on a walk around La Redorte?s watering place and river heritage.

9:30pm: Tarafikants

Grand bal tzigane Somewhere between a concert, a ball and a stroll, the group develops a generous and immersive music, where emotion rubs shoulders with festive élan. A vibrant journey through the Balkans and Romania, driven by a deep love of sharing and musical travel.

Grand Carcassonne Tourist Office is a partner of the Convivencia Festival.

L’événement FESTIVAL CONVIVENCIA La Redorte a été mis à jour le 2026-06-03 par