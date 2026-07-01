Informations pratiques

Azille

FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT

Azille Aude

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-20 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-20

Date(s) :

2026-07-20

Concert d’ouverture !

A partir de 19h, cocktail offert et dégustation de vins suivi du concert à 20h30 Récital Airs d’Opéra . Venez découvrir un florilège des dix ans d’Opéra de la directrice artistique cheffe de choeur Odette Roman.

Sur réservation. Gratuit moins de 12 ans.

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Azille 11700 Aude Occitanie +33 6 33 63 56 17

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Opening Concert!

Starting at 7:00 p.m., enjoy complimentary cocktails and wine tasting, followed by the Opera Arias Recital concert at 8:30 p.m. Come discover a selection of highlights from the past ten years of opera by Artistic Director and Chorus Master Odette Roman.

Reservations required. Free for children under 12.

L’événement FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT Azille a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par