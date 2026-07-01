FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT Azille
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Azille
Informations pratiques
Azille
FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT
Azille Aude
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-20
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Concert d’ouverture !
A partir de 19h, cocktail offert et dégustation de vins suivi du concert à 20h30 Récital Airs d’Opéra . Venez découvrir un florilège des dix ans d’Opéra de la directrice artistique cheffe de choeur Odette Roman.
Sur réservation. Gratuit moins de 12 ans.
.
Azille 11700 Aude Occitanie +33 6 33 63 56 17
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Opening Concert!
Starting at 7:00 p.m., enjoy complimentary cocktails and wine tasting, followed by the Opera Arias Recital concert at 8:30 p.m. Come discover a selection of highlights from the past ten years of opera by Artistic Director and Chorus Master Odette Roman.
Reservations required. Free for children under 12.
L’événement FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT Azille a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par
À voir aussi à Azille (Aude)
- FESTIVAL D’ART LYRIQUE A CIEL OUVERT Azille 26 juillet 2026