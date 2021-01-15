Clamart

Festival des Petits Pois

1, rue de Châtillon Clamart Hauts-de-Seine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-06-23 15:00:00

fin : 2026-06-25 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-23

Petit Pois, nouvelle récolte ! Incontournable de l’été clamartois, notre festival des arts de la rue fera vibrer la ville du 23 au 25 juin. 3 jours de spectacles inouïs et gratuits. Au total 26 spectacles de rue qui animeront Clamart tout le week end.

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1, rue de Châtillon Clamart 92140 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France +33 1 41 90 17 02 theatrearp@clamart.fr

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English :

Little Pea, new crop! A must during the Clamartois summer, our street arts festival will thrill the city from June 23rd to 25th. 3 days of incredible and free shows. A total of 26 street shows that will animate Clamart all weekend long.

L’événement Festival des Petits Pois Clamart a été mis à jour le 2021-01-15 par Conseil Départemental des Yvelines