Paziols

FESTIVAL LA CHANSON FRANÇAISE AU FIL DU VERDOUBLE CONCERT NOUGARO

Paziols Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-22 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :

2026-07-22

Dans le cadre de la 2ème édition de la chanson Française au fil du Verdouble,

Cette année, passez la soirée avec Les ZBROUFS NOUGARO à Paziols.

Hélène Nougaro et trois villages traversés par la rivière du Verdouble organisent au cœur de l’été un hommage à la chanson française.

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Paziols 11350 Aude Occitanie +33 6 82 36 88 41

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the 2nd edition of “Chanson Française au fil du Verdouble,”

This year, spend the evening with “Les ZBROUFS NOUGARO” in Paziols.

Hélène Nougaro and three villages along the Verdouble River are organizing a tribute to French music in the heart of summer.

L’événement FESTIVAL LA CHANSON FRANÇAISE AU FIL DU VERDOUBLE CONCERT NOUGARO Paziols a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par