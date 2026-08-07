Festival Mont-Saint-Martin Côté Parc Parc municipal Frédéric Brigidi Mont-Saint-Martin

Informations pratiques

Mont-Saint-Martin

Festival Mont-Saint-Martin Côté Parc

Parc municipal Frédéric Brigidi 19 boulevard de Metz Mont-Saint-Martin Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-08-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-08-07 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-07

Le parc sera ouvert au public de 14h à 17h.

Animations par le Pôle Vie Locale Ideas box, activités sportives, jeux, châteaux gonflables etc…

Concerts gratuits en plein air KWYJIBO à 20h30 et MYAL à 22h15.

L’évènement est proposé par la Ville de Mont-Saint-Martin, en partenariat avec les Nuits de Longwy.Tout public

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Parc municipal Frédéric Brigidi 19 boulevard de Metz Mont-Saint-Martin 54350 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 25 23 70

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The park will be open to the public from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Activities organized by the Pôle Vie Locale: Ideas Box, sports activities, games, inflatable castles, etc.

Free outdoor concerts: KWYJIBO at 8:30 p.m. and MYAL at 10:15 p.m.

The event is presented by the City of Mont-Saint-Martin, in partnership with Les Nuits de Longwy.

L’événement Festival Mont-Saint-Martin Côté Parc Mont-Saint-Martin a été mis à jour le 2026-08-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND LONGWY