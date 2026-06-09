Nohèdes

FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES

Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-14 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

Randonnée découverte de la réserve naturelle de Nohèdes Sortie pour découvrir le bestiaire de la réserve poils, plumes, plantes et légendes de l’eau. Initiation à la joëlette et découverte de l’association Nataph, engagée pour une mobilité inclusive. Prévoir vêtements adaptés et pique-nique. Réservation obligatoire au 06 71 52 20 72.

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Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 71 52 20 72

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English :

Discovery hike in the Nohèdes nature reserve: Outing to discover the reserve?s bestiary: fur, feathers, plants and water legends. Introduction to the joëlette and discovery of the Nataph association, committed to inclusive mobility. Bring adapted clothing and a picnic. Reservations essential: 06 71 52 20 72.

L’événement FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO