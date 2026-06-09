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FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes

FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes

FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Ville : 66500 Nohèdes

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Nohèdes

FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES

Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 09:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

Randonnée découverte de la réserve naturelle de Nohèdes Sortie pour découvrir le bestiaire de la réserve poils, plumes, plantes et légendes de l’eau. Initiation à la joëlette et découverte de l’association Nataph, engagée pour une mobilité inclusive. Prévoir vêtements adaptés et pique-nique. Réservation obligatoire au 06 71 52 20 72.
  .

Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 71 52 20 72 

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English :

Discovery hike in the Nohèdes nature reserve: Outing to discover the reserve?s bestiary: fur, feathers, plants and water legends. Introduction to the joëlette and discovery of the Nataph association, committed to inclusive mobility. Bring adapted clothing and a picnic. Reservations essential: 06 71 52 20 72.

L’événement FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

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