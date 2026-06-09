FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes
FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Nohèdes
FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES
Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-14 09:30:00
fin : 2026-06-14 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Randonnée découverte de la réserve naturelle de Nohèdes Sortie pour découvrir le bestiaire de la réserve poils, plumes, plantes et légendes de l’eau. Initiation à la joëlette et découverte de l’association Nataph, engagée pour une mobilité inclusive. Prévoir vêtements adaptés et pique-nique. Réservation obligatoire au 06 71 52 20 72.
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Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 71 52 20 72
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English :
Discovery hike in the Nohèdes nature reserve: Outing to discover the reserve?s bestiary: fur, feathers, plants and water legends. Introduction to the joëlette and discovery of the Nataph association, committed to inclusive mobility. Bring adapted clothing and a picnic. Reservations essential: 06 71 52 20 72.
L’événement FESTIVAL NATURE DECOUVERTE DE LA RESERVE NATURELLE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Nohèdes (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- BALISAGE DE SENTIER Nohèdes 9 juin 2026
- LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes 11 juin 2026
- DÉCOUVERTE DE LA RÉSERVE Nohèdes 14 juin 2026