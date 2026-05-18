Nohèdes

LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES

Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-11 14:30:00

fin : 2026-06-11 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-11

Boucle à flanc de montagne sur cet ancien chemin de transhumance à l’orée d’une réserve bien vivante et avec de magnifiques panoramas.

Rdv au Parking Visiteurs de Nohèdes.

.

Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Loop around the mountainside on this ancient transhumance path on the edge of a lively reserve with magnificent panoramic views.

Meeting point at the Nohèdes Visitor Car Park.

L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO