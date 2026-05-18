LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes
LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes jeudi 11 juin 2026.
Nohèdes
LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES
Nohèdes Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 22
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-11 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-11 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-11
Boucle à flanc de montagne sur cet ancien chemin de transhumance à l’orée d’une réserve bien vivante et avec de magnifiques panoramas.
Rdv au Parking Visiteurs de Nohèdes.
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Nohèdes 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Loop around the mountainside on this ancient transhumance path on the edge of a lively reserve with magnificent panoramic views.
Meeting point at the Nohèdes Visitor Car Park.
L’événement LES SENTIERS DE CLAIRE LE CAMI RAMADER DANS LA VALLEE DE NOHEDES Nohèdes a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO