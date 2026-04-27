Codalet

FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-04 19:30:00

fin : 2026-08-04

Date(s) :

2026-08-04

Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert exceptionnel de Lina Tur Bonet, Violon Eleonora Bišćević, Flûte traversière Philippe Pierlot, Basse de viole à sept cordes Xavier Díaz-Latorre, Théorbe & Guitare Luca Guglielmi, Clavecin

Jordi Savall, Basse de viole à sept cordes de Barak Norman, Londres 1697 & Direction

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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Pablo Casals Festival presents an exceptional concert by Lina Tur Bonet, Violin Eleonora Bi??evi?, Flute Philippe Pierlot, Seven-string bass viol Xavier Díaz-Latorre, Theorbo & Guitar Luca Guglielmi, Harpsichord

Jordi Savall, Seven-string bass viol by Barak Norman, London 1697 & Direction

L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO