FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS Codalet
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS Codalet mardi 4 août 2026.
Codalet
FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 40 – 40 – 65
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-04 19:30:00
fin : 2026-08-04
Date(s) :
2026-08-04
Le Festival Pablo Casals vous propose un concert exceptionnel de Lina Tur Bonet, Violon Eleonora Bišćević, Flûte traversière Philippe Pierlot, Basse de viole à sept cordes Xavier Díaz-Latorre, Théorbe & Guitare Luca Guglielmi, Clavecin
Jordi Savall, Basse de viole à sept cordes de Barak Norman, Londres 1697 & Direction
.
Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 33 07 contact@festivalpablocasals.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Pablo Casals Festival presents an exceptional concert by Lina Tur Bonet, Violin Eleonora Bi??evi?, Flute Philippe Pierlot, Seven-string bass viol Xavier Díaz-Latorre, Theorbo & Guitar Luca Guglielmi, Harpsichord
Jordi Savall, Seven-string bass viol by Barak Norman, London 1697 & Direction
L’événement FESTIVAL PABLO CASALS: LE CONCERT DES NATIONS Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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