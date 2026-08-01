Fête à Bonnefont Bonnefont
samedi 22 août 2026 · Bonnefont
Informations pratiques
Bonnefont
Fête à Bonnefont
BONNEFONT Bonnefont Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-22
fin : 2026-08-22
Date(s) :
2026-08-22
Samedi
8h30 Inscription randonnée pédestre 5€.
9h Départ Randonnée pédestre 7,5km et 10km.
13h30 Concours de pétanque en doublette engagement 6€ par équipe.
14h Concours de belote 5€ / personne.
20h Apéritif et repas animé par la banda Lous Berretes, menu 22€ salade composée, magret de canard/frites, salade de fruits, vin et café.
Inscription jusqu’au 20 août au 06 75 42 06 99 ou 06 82 10 61 61.
23h Soirée animée par le podium TNT.
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Dimanche
19h Soirée avec le groupe rock Tommy and Co.
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BONNEFONT Bonnefont 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 75 42 06 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Saturday:
8:30 a.m. Registration for the 5? hike.
9:00 a.m. Start of the 7.5 km and 10 km hikes.
1:30 p.m. Pétanque doubles tournament; entry fee: 6? per team.
2:00 p.m. Belote tournament—5? per person.
8:00 p.m. Aperitif and dinner with live music by the Lous Berretes band; menu: 22? for a mixed salad, duck breast with fries, fruit salad, wine, and coffee.
Register by August 20 at 06 75 42 06 99 or 06 82 10 61 61.
11:00 p.m. Evening entertainment by the TNT band.
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Sunday:
7:00 p.m. Evening with the rock band Tommy and Co.
L’événement Fête à Bonnefont Bonnefont a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par HPTE|CDT65