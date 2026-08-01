Informations pratiques

Bonnefont

Fête à Bonnefont

BONNEFONT Bonnefont Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-22

fin : 2026-08-22

Date(s) :

2026-08-22

Samedi

8h30 Inscription randonnée pédestre 5€.

9h Départ Randonnée pédestre 7,5km et 10km.

13h30 Concours de pétanque en doublette engagement 6€ par équipe.

14h Concours de belote 5€ / personne.

20h Apéritif et repas animé par la banda Lous Berretes, menu 22€ salade composée, magret de canard/frites, salade de fruits, vin et café.

Inscription jusqu’au 20 août au 06 75 42 06 99 ou 06 82 10 61 61.

23h Soirée animée par le podium TNT.

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Dimanche

19h Soirée avec le groupe rock Tommy and Co.

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BONNEFONT Bonnefont 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 75 42 06 99

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Saturday:

8:30 a.m. Registration for the 5? hike.

9:00 a.m. Start of the 7.5 km and 10 km hikes.

1:30 p.m. Pétanque doubles tournament; entry fee: 6? per team.

2:00 p.m. Belote tournament—5? per person.

8:00 p.m. Aperitif and dinner with live music by the Lous Berretes band; menu: 22? for a mixed salad, duck breast with fries, fruit salad, wine, and coffee.

Register by August 20 at 06 75 42 06 99 or 06 82 10 61 61.

11:00 p.m. Evening entertainment by the TNT band.

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Sunday:

7:00 p.m. Evening with the rock band Tommy and Co.

L’événement Fête à Bonnefont Bonnefont a été mis à jour le 2026-08-05 par HPTE|CDT65