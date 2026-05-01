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FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels

FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels jeudi 24 décembre 2026.

Adresse : Place de l'Eglise

Ville : 34650 Joncels

Département : Hérault

Début : jeudi 24 décembre 2026

Fin : jeudi 24 décembre 2026

Tarif :

Joncels

FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL

Place de l’Eglise Joncels Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-24
fin : 2026-12-24

Date(s) :
2026-12-24

L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël
Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.
RDV au Pradel
L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël
Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.
RDV au Pradel   .

Place de l’Eglise Joncels 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 80 60 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL

The Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels invites you to its annual Christmas party
Christmas tree installation, nativity scene and choir.
RDV at Le Pradel

L’événement FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB

À voir aussi à Joncels (Hérault)