Joncels

FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL

Place de l’Eglise Joncels Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-12-24

fin : 2026-12-24

Date(s) :

2026-12-24

L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël

Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.

RDV au Pradel

L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël

Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.

RDV au Pradel .

Place de l’Eglise Joncels 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 80 60

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English : FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL

The Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels invites you to its annual Christmas party

Christmas tree installation, nativity scene and choir.

RDV at Le Pradel

L’événement FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB