FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels
FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels jeudi 24 décembre 2026.
Joncels
FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL
Place de l’Eglise Joncels Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-12-24
fin : 2026-12-24
Date(s) :
2026-12-24
L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël
Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.
RDV au Pradel
L’Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels vous invite à la fête annuelle de Noël
Installation du sapin, crèche et chorale.
RDV au Pradel .
Place de l’Eglise Joncels 34650 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 80 60
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL
The Association patrimoine, traditions et culture de Joncels invites you to its annual Christmas party
Christmas tree installation, nativity scene and choir.
RDV at Le Pradel
L’événement FÊTE ANNUELLE DE NOEL Joncels a été mis à jour le 2026-05-01 par 34 OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND ORB
À voir aussi à Joncels (Hérault)
- FEU DE LA SAINT JEAN, MARCHÉS, CONCERT GIPSY Joncels 20 juin 2026
- REPAS MUSICAL AU PRADEL Joncels 8 août 2026