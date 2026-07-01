AGENDA · Saint-Juéry
Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Saint-Juéry
Informations pratiques
Saint-Juéry
Fête de Farret
Saint-Juéry Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-25
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Venez nombreux aux fêtes de Farret !!
Programme
Vendredi
20h Repas
23h Bal avec DJ Mystere
Samedi
9h Rando gourmande
16h Pétanque
23h Soirée avec DJ Fou
03h Tripoux et Soupe au Fromage .
Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come one, come all to the Farret Festival!!
L’événement Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)
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