Informations pratiques

Saint-Juéry

Fête de Farret

Saint-Juéry Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Venez nombreux aux fêtes de Farret !!

Programme

Vendredi

20h Repas

23h Bal avec DJ Mystere

Samedi

9h Rando gourmande

16h Pétanque

23h Soirée avec DJ Fou

03h Tripoux et Soupe au Fromage .

Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come one, come all to the Farret Festival!!

L’événement Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)