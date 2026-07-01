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AGENDA · Saint-Juéry

Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Saint-Juéry

Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 25 juillet 2026
Ville
12550 Saint-Juéry
Département
Aveyron
Tarif

Saint-Juéry

Fête de Farret

Saint-Juéry Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24
fin : 2026-07-25

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Venez nombreux aux fêtes de Farret !!
Programme
Vendredi
20h Repas
23h Bal avec DJ Mystere
Samedi
9h Rando gourmande
16h Pétanque
23h Soirée avec DJ Fou
03h Tripoux et Soupe au Fromage   .

Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come one, come all to the Farret Festival!!

L’événement Fête de Farret Saint-Juéry a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)

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