Thézan-lès-Béziers

FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE

Place Arnaud Beltram Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-19

fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :

2026-06-19

3 chorales interpreteront 7 chansons chacune plus une en commun dirigées par un même chef de choeur. Les chants seront divers et variés. Un pot sera offert à l’issue du spectacle..

.

Place Arnaud Beltram Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 33 45 12 65 joce.chanoine@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

3 choirs will perform 7 songs each plus one in common, led by the same conductor. The songs will be diverse and varied. A drink will be served at the end of the show.

L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS