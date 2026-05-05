FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Thézan-lès-Béziers
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Thézan-lès-Béziers vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Thézan-lès-Béziers
FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE
Place Arnaud Beltram Thézan-lès-Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19
fin : 2026-06-19
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
3 chorales interpreteront 7 chansons chacune plus une en commun dirigées par un même chef de choeur. Les chants seront divers et variés. Un pot sera offert à l’issue du spectacle..
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Place Arnaud Beltram Thézan-lès-Béziers 34490 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 33 45 12 65 joce.chanoine@orange.fr
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English :
3 choirs will perform 7 songs each plus one in common, led by the same conductor. The songs will be diverse and varied. A drink will be served at the end of the show.
L’événement FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE Thézan-lès-Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS
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