FÊTE DES FLEURS DES ENFANTS CENTRE VILLE Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

FÊTE DES FLEURS DES ENFANTS

CENTRE VILLE Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 14:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Ce dimanche, les enfants auront l’occasion de redonner vie aux structures de La Fête des Fleurs. Les festivités débuteront à 14h30 avec le départ du corso fleuri depuis la place du marché, en compagnie de la banda les Ilix’sons.

La journée se poursuivra dans le parc du casino avec la remise des diplômes. .

CENTRE VILLE Allées d’Étigny Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

This Sunday, the children will have the opportunity to bring the structures at La F%EAte des Fleurs back to life. The festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the start of the flower parade from the market square, accompanied by the Ilix’sons band.

L’événement FÊTE DES FLEURS DES ENFANTS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE