Fête du village à Ippling Ippling
Fête du village à Ippling Ippling vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Ippling
Fête du village à Ippling
13 rue Notre Dame Ippling Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi Dimanche 2026-07-03 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-03
Date(s) :
2026-07-03 2026-07-04 2026-07-05
Le SO Ippling vous convient à la Fête du Village … Ambiance conviviale garantie !
Au programme
– Vendredi 18h tournoi Ipplinger Waldmeisterschaft grillades et buvette.
– Samedi 17h pizza flamm’s maison animation par DJ Von Bretzeland.
– Dimanche 16h exposition de tracteur ancien pizza flamm’s maison animation par DJ Von Bretzeland.
Tout le week-end, diffusion de la Coupe du Monde.Tout public
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13 rue Notre Dame Ippling 57990 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 02 51 73 ippling.so@moselle.Igef.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
SO Ippling invites you to the Village Festival… A friendly atmosphere is guaranteed!
On the schedule:
– Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Ipplinger Waldmeisterschaft tournament—barbecue and refreshments.
– Saturday at 5:00 p.m.: homemade Flamm’s pizza—entertainment by DJ Von Bretzeland.
– Sunday at 4:00 p.m.: vintage tractor exhibition—homemade Flamm’s pizza—entertainment by DJ Von Bretzeland.
World Cup games will be shown all weekend.
L’événement Fête du village à Ippling Ippling a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES