Ippling

Fête du village à Ippling

13 rue Notre Dame Ippling Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Dimanche 2026-07-03 18:00:00

fin : 2026-07-03

Date(s) :

2026-07-03 2026-07-04 2026-07-05

Le SO Ippling vous convient à la Fête du Village … Ambiance conviviale garantie !

Au programme

– Vendredi 18h tournoi Ipplinger Waldmeisterschaft grillades et buvette.

– Samedi 17h pizza flamm’s maison animation par DJ Von Bretzeland.

– Dimanche 16h exposition de tracteur ancien pizza flamm’s maison animation par DJ Von Bretzeland.

Tout le week-end, diffusion de la Coupe du Monde.Tout public

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13 rue Notre Dame Ippling 57990 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 02 51 73 ippling.so@moselle.Igef.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

SO Ippling invites you to the Village Festival… A friendly atmosphere is guaranteed!

On the schedule:

– Friday at 6:00 p.m.: Ipplinger Waldmeisterschaft tournament—barbecue and refreshments.

– Saturday at 5:00 p.m.: homemade Flamm’s pizza—entertainment by DJ Von Bretzeland.

– Sunday at 4:00 p.m.: vintage tractor exhibition—homemade Flamm’s pizza—entertainment by DJ Von Bretzeland.

World Cup games will be shown all weekend.

L’événement Fête du village à Ippling Ippling a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES