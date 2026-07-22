Informations pratiques

Combles-en-Barrois

Fête foraine

Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-08

fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :

2026-08-08

La fête foraine fait son grand retour à Combles-en-Barrois !

Préparez-vous à vivre un week-end festif avec

– Des manèges pour petits et grands

– De quoi se restaurer

– Un bar mobile

– Des animations

– Et une ambiance conviviale pour toute la famille !

Eéservez dès maintenant votre week-end et venez partager ces deux journées de fête avec nous.Tout public

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Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 45 32 17 mairie@combles-en-barrois.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The carnival is making a big comeback in Combles-en-Barrois!

Get ready for a festive weekend featuring:

– Rides for all ages

– Food and drink

– A mobile bar

– Entertainment

– And a friendly atmosphere for the whole family!

Save the date now and come join us for these two days of celebration.

L’événement Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE