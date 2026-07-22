Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois
samedi 8 août 2026 · Combles-en-Barrois
Informations pratiques
Combles-en-Barrois
Fête foraine
Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-09
Date(s) :
2026-08-08
La fête foraine fait son grand retour à Combles-en-Barrois !
Préparez-vous à vivre un week-end festif avec
– Des manèges pour petits et grands
– De quoi se restaurer
– Un bar mobile
– Des animations
– Et une ambiance conviviale pour toute la famille !
Eéservez dès maintenant votre week-end et venez partager ces deux journées de fête avec nous.Tout public
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Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 45 32 17 mairie@combles-en-barrois.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The carnival is making a big comeback in Combles-en-Barrois!
Get ready for a festive weekend featuring:
– Rides for all ages
– Food and drink
– A mobile bar
– Entertainment
– And a friendly atmosphere for the whole family!
Save the date now and come join us for these two days of celebration.
L’événement Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE