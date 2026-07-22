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AGENDA · Combles-en-Barrois

Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois

samedi 8 août 2026 · Combles-en-Barrois

Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 8 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 9 août 2026
Adresse
Rue des Bois
Ville
55000 Combles-en-Barrois
Département
Meuse
Tarif
0 Gratuit

Combles-en-Barrois

Fête foraine

Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-08-08
fin : 2026-08-09

Date(s) :
2026-08-08

La fête foraine fait son grand retour à Combles-en-Barrois !

Préparez-vous à vivre un week-end festif avec
– Des manèges pour petits et grands
– De quoi se restaurer
– Un bar mobile
– Des animations
– Et une ambiance conviviale pour toute la famille !

Eéservez dès maintenant votre week-end et venez partager ces deux journées de fête avec nous.Tout public
0  .

Rue des Bois Combles-en-Barrois 55000 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 45 32 17  mairie@combles-en-barrois.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The carnival is making a big comeback in Combles-en-Barrois!

Get ready for a festive weekend featuring:
– Rides for all ages
– Food and drink
– A mobile bar
– Entertainment
– And a friendly atmosphere for the whole family!

Save the date now and come join us for these two days of celebration.

L’événement Fête foraine Combles-en-Barrois a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OFFICE DE TOURISME SUD MEUSE

À voir aussi à Combles-en-Barrois (Meuse)