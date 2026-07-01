Fête locale Village Préchac-sur-Adour
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Village · Préchac-sur-Adour
Informations pratiques
Préchac-sur-Adour
Fête locale
Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour Gers
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-18
fin : 2026-07-19
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Cette année encore, le comité d’animation du village vous a préparez un programme pour les fêtes qui devrait plaire au plus grand nombre !
Au programme
SAMEDI 18 JUILLET
14h
JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse, promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…
20h soirée BANDAS animée par LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
Jeu de la PESÉE DU JAMBON
REPAS Magret de canard haricots verts / salade / fromage / tartelettes
12€ Adultes 6€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations au 06 24 44 77 17 (Date limite inscription 13 Juillet)
23h: BAL DISCO avec DJENPH
DIMANCHE 19 JUILLET
08h Concours de pêche au Lac (inscriptions sur place à partir de 06h30)
11h Messe
13h REPAS charcuterie / melon / Grillades (saucisse-ventrèche) / frites / glace
10€ Adultes 5€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations au 06 24 44 77 17 (Date limite inscription 13 Juillet)
Animation Musicale avec Feu d’Camp
14h
JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse, promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…
EXPOSITION DE VOITURE ANCIENNE (Club PEUGEOT)
.
Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 44 77 17 thomas.th.lagors@airbus.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Once again this year, the village events committee has put together a festival program that’s sure to please everyone!
On the schedule
SATURDAY, JULY 18:
2:00 p.m.:
FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: inflatable castles, belly slide, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES…
8:00 p.m.: BANDAS night hosted by LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC
HAM FISHING GAME
MEAL: Duck breast green beans / salad / cheese / tartlets
12? Adults ? 6? children (under 12) ? Reservations at 06 24 44 77 17 (Registration deadline: July 13)
11:00 PM: DISCO DANCE with DJENPH
SUNDAY, JULY 19:
8:00 a.m.: Fishing contest at the lake (on-site registration starting at 6:30 a.m.)
11:00 a.m.: Mass
1:00 p.m.: LUNCH: cold cuts / melon / grilled meats (sausage, pork belly) / French fries / ice cream
10? Adults ? 5? children (under 12) ? Reservations at 06 24 44 77 17 (Registration deadline: July 13)
Live Music with Campfire
2:00 PM:
FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: inflatable castles, slide, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES…
VINTAGE CAR EXHIBITION (Peugeot Club)
L’événement Fête locale Préchac-sur-Adour a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65