Fête locale Village Préchac-sur-Adour

Informations pratiques

Préchac-sur-Adour

Fête locale

Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour Gers

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-18

fin : 2026-07-19

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Cette année encore, le comité d’animation du village vous a préparez un programme pour les fêtes qui devrait plaire au plus grand nombre !

Au programme

SAMEDI 18 JUILLET

14h

JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse, promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…

20h soirée BANDAS animée par LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

Jeu de la PESÉE DU JAMBON

REPAS Magret de canard haricots verts / salade / fromage / tartelettes

12€ Adultes 6€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations au 06 24 44 77 17 (Date limite inscription 13 Juillet)

23h: BAL DISCO avec DJENPH

DIMANCHE 19 JUILLET

08h Concours de pêche au Lac (inscriptions sur place à partir de 06h30)

11h Messe

13h REPAS charcuterie / melon / Grillades (saucisse-ventrèche) / frites / glace

10€ Adultes 5€ enfants (- 12 ans) Réservations au 06 24 44 77 17 (Date limite inscription 13 Juillet)

Animation Musicale avec Feu d’Camp

14h

JEUX GRATUITS pour les ENFANTS châteaux gonflables, ventre glisse, promenades en poneys, JEUX en BOIS…

EXPOSITION DE VOITURE ANCIENNE (Club PEUGEOT)

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Village PRECHAC-SUR-ADOUR Préchac-sur-Adour 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 24 44 77 17 thomas.th.lagors@airbus.com

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English :

Once again this year, the village events committee has put together a festival program that’s sure to please everyone!

On the schedule

SATURDAY, JULY 18:

2:00 p.m.:

FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: inflatable castles, belly slide, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES…

8:00 p.m.: BANDAS night hosted by LES DANDY’S DE L’ARMAGNAC

HAM FISHING GAME

MEAL: Duck breast green beans / salad / cheese / tartlets

12? Adults ? 6? children (under 12) ? Reservations at 06 24 44 77 17 (Registration deadline: July 13)

11:00 PM: DISCO DANCE with DJENPH

SUNDAY, JULY 19:

8:00 a.m.: Fishing contest at the lake (on-site registration starting at 6:30 a.m.)

11:00 a.m.: Mass

1:00 p.m.: LUNCH: cold cuts / melon / grilled meats (sausage, pork belly) / French fries / ice cream

10? Adults ? 5? children (under 12) ? Reservations at 06 24 44 77 17 (Registration deadline: July 13)

Live Music with Campfire

2:00 PM:

FREE GAMES for CHILDREN: inflatable castles, slide, pony rides, WOODEN GAMES…

VINTAGE CAR EXHIBITION (Peugeot Club)

L’événement Fête locale Préchac-sur-Adour a été mis à jour le 2026-07-09 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65