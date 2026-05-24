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Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)

Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)

Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) vendredi 19 juin 2026.

Ville : 64370 Castillon (Canton d'Arthez-de-Béarn)

Département : Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:30:00

Tarif :

Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)

Fêtes locales

Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-19

Date(s) :
2026-06-19

Ouverture de la bodega.
Diffusion de la demi-finale du Top 14, tapas   .

Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 30 62 58  castilloncomite@gmail.com

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English : Fêtes locales

L’événement Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) a été mis à jour le 2026-05-24 par OT Coeur de Béarn

À voir aussi à Castillon (Canton d'Arthez-de-Béarn) (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)