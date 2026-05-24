Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)
Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)
Fêtes locales
Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 19:30:00
fin : 2026-06-19
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
Ouverture de la bodega.
Diffusion de la demi-finale du Top 14, tapas .
Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 30 62 58 castilloncomite@gmail.com
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English : Fêtes locales
L’événement Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) a été mis à jour le 2026-05-24 par OT Coeur de Béarn
À voir aussi à Castillon (Canton d'Arthez-de-Béarn) (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)
- Fêtes locales Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 20 juin 2026