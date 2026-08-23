AGENDA · La Chapelle-Hugon
Feu d’artifice et brocante La Chapelle-Hugon
samedi 5 septembre 2026 · La Chapelle-Hugon
Informations pratiques
La Chapelle-Hugon
Feu d’artifice et brocante
Rue Serge Duchailloux La Chapelle-Hugon Cher
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05 06:30:00
fin : 2026-09-06 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Feu d’artifice le samedi soir et brocante le dimanche
0 .
Rue Serge Duchailloux La Chapelle-Hugon 18150 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 74 07 16
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English :
Fireworks on Saturday night and a flea market on Sunday
L’événement Feu d’artifice et brocante La Chapelle-Hugon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par BERRY