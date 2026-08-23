Informations pratiques

La Chapelle-Hugon

Feu d’artifice et brocante

Rue Serge Duchailloux La Chapelle-Hugon Cher

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-05 06:30:00

fin : 2026-09-06 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-05

Feu d’artifice le samedi soir et brocante le dimanche

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Rue Serge Duchailloux La Chapelle-Hugon 18150 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 74 07 16

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English :

Fireworks on Saturday night and a flea market on Sunday

L’événement Feu d’artifice et brocante La Chapelle-Hugon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-23 par BERRY