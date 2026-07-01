Feu d’artifice Langatte
samedi 18 juillet 2026 · Langatte
Informations pratiques
Langatte
Feu d’artifice
Etang Langatte Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-18 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-18 23:59:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-18
Grand feu d’artifice tiré sur l’eau ! Buvette et restauration sur place dès 19h00 avec animation musicale par Tempo. L’entrée est gratuite. Le pique-nique est interdit sur la plage. Feu d’artifices à 23h00.Tout public
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Etang Langatte 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 69 90
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English :
Grand fireworks display over the water! Refreshments and food available on site starting at 7:00 p.m., with musical entertainment by Tempo. Admission is free. Picnics are not allowed on the beach. Fireworks at 11:00 PM.
L’événement Feu d’artifice Langatte a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG