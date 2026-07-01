Informations pratiques

Langatte

Feu d’artifice

Etang Langatte Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-07-18 19:00:00

fin : 2026-07-18 23:59:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-18

Grand feu d’artifice tiré sur l’eau ! Buvette et restauration sur place dès 19h00 avec animation musicale par Tempo. L’entrée est gratuite. Le pique-nique est interdit sur la plage. Feu d’artifices à 23h00.Tout public

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Etang Langatte 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 03 69 90

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English :

Grand fireworks display over the water! Refreshments and food available on site starting at 7:00 p.m., with musical entertainment by Tempo. Admission is free. Picnics are not allowed on the beach. Fireworks at 11:00 PM.

L’événement Feu d’artifice Langatte a été mis à jour le 2026-07-05 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG