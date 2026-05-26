FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan
FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan vendredi 26 juin 2026.
Coursan
FIESTA Y BANDAS !
Coursan Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-26 01:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-26
Fiesta y Bandas est de retour !
L’été commence vraiment à Coursan !
Deux soirées de fête, de bandas et de concerts en plein air sur la Place Tailhades — et cette année, on met le paquet !
Vendredi 26 juin
18h30 Chorale de l’école Jeanne Miquel
19h15 Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions de France & banda locale) + La Banda de Limos ( champions de France) + DJ Jerhum
21h30 Concert Eko Eko , le groupe narbonnais !
23h30 Reprise des bandas jusqu’à 1h du mat.
Entrée libre, venez nombreux !
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Coursan 11110 Aude Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Fiesta y Bandas is back!
Summer really begins in Coursan!
Two evenings of festivities, bandas and open-air concerts on Place Tailhades? and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops!
Friday June 26
6.30pm: Jeanne Miquel school choir
7:15pm: Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions of France & local banda) + La Banda de Limos (? champions of France) + DJ Jerhum
9:30pm: Concert by Eko Eko, the band from Narbonne!
11.30pm: Bandas back in action until 1am.
Free admission, come one, come all!
L’événement FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par
À voir aussi à Coursan (Aude)
- FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan 27 juin 2026