Coursan

FIESTA Y BANDAS !

Coursan Aude

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00

fin : 2026-06-26 01:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Fiesta y Bandas est de retour !

L’été commence vraiment à Coursan !

Deux soirées de fête, de bandas et de concerts en plein air sur la Place Tailhades — et cette année, on met le paquet !

Vendredi 26 juin

18h30 Chorale de l’école Jeanne Miquel

19h15 Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions de France & banda locale) + La Banda de Limos ( champions de France) + DJ Jerhum

21h30 Concert Eko Eko , le groupe narbonnais !

23h30 Reprise des bandas jusqu’à 1h du mat.

Entrée libre, venez nombreux !

.

Coursan 11110 Aude Occitanie

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English :

Fiesta y Bandas is back!

Summer really begins in Coursan!

Two evenings of festivities, bandas and open-air concerts on Place Tailhades? and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops!

Friday June 26

6.30pm: Jeanne Miquel school choir

7:15pm: Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions of France & local banda) + La Banda de Limos (? champions of France) + DJ Jerhum

9:30pm: Concert by Eko Eko, the band from Narbonne!

11.30pm: Bandas back in action until 1am.

Free admission, come one, come all!

L’événement FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par