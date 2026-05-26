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FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan

FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan

FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan vendredi 26 juin 2026.

Ville : 11110 Coursan

Département : Aude

Début : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Fin : vendredi 26 juin 2026

Heure de début : 18:30:00

Tarif :

Coursan

FIESTA Y BANDAS !

Coursan Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-26 18:30:00
fin : 2026-06-26 01:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-26

Fiesta y Bandas est de retour !
L’été commence vraiment à Coursan !
Deux soirées de fête, de bandas et de concerts en plein air sur la Place Tailhades — et cette année, on met le paquet !

Vendredi 26 juin

18h30 Chorale de l’école Jeanne Miquel
19h15 Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions de France & banda locale) + La Banda de Limos ( champions de France) + DJ Jerhum
21h30 Concert Eko Eko , le groupe narbonnais !
23h30 Reprise des bandas jusqu’à 1h du mat.

Entrée libre, venez nombreux !
  .

Coursan 11110 Aude Occitanie  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Fiesta y Bandas is back!
Summer really begins in Coursan!
Two evenings of festivities, bandas and open-air concerts on Place Tailhades? and this year, we’re pulling out all the stops!

Friday June 26

6.30pm: Jeanne Miquel school choir
7:15pm: Rambal et Sagan (vice-champions of France & local banda) + La Banda de Limos (? champions of France) + DJ Jerhum
9:30pm: Concert by Eko Eko, the band from Narbonne!
11.30pm: Bandas back in action until 1am.

Free admission, come one, come all!

L’événement FIESTA Y BANDAS ! Coursan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-26 par

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