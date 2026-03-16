Fifteenth International Conference on Emotions and Organizational Life (‘Emonet XV’) IGR-IAE Rennes Rennes 6 – 8 juillet Ille-et-Vilaine

Emotions and Sustainable Horizons

Researchers interested in studying emotions in organizational settings are invited to submit papers for the Fifteenth International Conference on Emotions and Organizational Life (‘Emonet XV’), to be held at IGR-IAE and CREM, Rennes, France, July 6-8, 2026. The conference is organized by Emonet, an international network of scholars working in this field, established in January 1997, and affiliated with the Academy of Management’s Listserv

For 2026, we have a conference theme: Emotions and Sustainable Horizons. Authors are especially encouraged to submit contributions related to this theme. However, other contributions addressing the broader study of emotions at work are also welcome. Authors may submit theoretical and empirical papers on any topic of relevance to the study of emotions at work, including the determinants of emotion, the nature and description of emotion, as well as processes and effects of emotion at organizational, team, and individual levels.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-07-06T09:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-07-08T18:00:00.000+02:00

1

https://emonet-xv.sciencesconf.org/

IGR-IAE Rennes 11 rue Jean Macé 35700 Rennes Quartiers Centre Rennes 35708 Ille-et-Vilaine



Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

