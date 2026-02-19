Film: Cold storage Cinéma Le Palais Lourdes

Film: Cold storage

Film de Jonny Campbell | Avec Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Liam Neeson

Comédie, Science fiction | 2026 | USA | 1 h 39 |

Interdit aux -12 ans.

> Tarif normal 6€

> Tarif de 26 ans 3€

Lorsqu’un micro-organisme mutant et hautement contagieux s’échappe d’un confinement en chambre froide en ravageant tout sur son passage, deux jeunes employés épaulés par un ex-agent de l’anti-bioterrorisme se retrouvent à lutter pour leur propre survie (et accessoirement celle de l’humanité) au cours d’un service de nuit aussi délirant qu’explosif…

Renseignements à: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

Cinéma Le Palais 4 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

English :

Film by Jonny Campbell | Starring Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Liam Neeson

Comedy, Science fiction | 2026 | USA | 1 h 39 |

Forbidden for children under 12.

> Normal price: 6?

> Under 26s: 3?

When a highly contagious mutant micro-organism escapes from cold-storage confinement, wreaking havoc on everything in its path, two young employees backed up by an ex-bioterrorism agent find themselves fighting for their own survival (and, incidentally, that of humanity) during a wild and explosive night shift?

For further information: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr

