Film: Cold storage Cinéma Le Palais Lourdes
Film: Cold storage Cinéma Le Palais Lourdes vendredi 6 mars 2026.
Film: Cold storage
Cinéma Le Palais 4 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-06
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Film de Jonny Campbell | Avec Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Liam Neeson
Comédie, Science fiction | 2026 | USA | 1 h 39 |
Interdit aux -12 ans.
> Tarif normal 6€
> Tarif de 26 ans 3€
Lorsqu’un micro-organisme mutant et hautement contagieux s’échappe d’un confinement en chambre froide en ravageant tout sur son passage, deux jeunes employés épaulés par un ex-agent de l’anti-bioterrorisme se retrouvent à lutter pour leur propre survie (et accessoirement celle de l’humanité) au cours d’un service de nuit aussi délirant qu’explosif…
Renseignements à: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr
.
Cinéma Le Palais 4 Avenue du Maréchal Foch Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie cinema@ville-lourdes.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Film by Jonny Campbell | Starring Joe Keery, Georgina Campbell, Liam Neeson
Comedy, Science fiction | 2026 | USA | 1 h 39 |
Forbidden for children under 12.
> Normal price: 6?
> Under 26s: 3?
When a highly contagious mutant micro-organism escapes from cold-storage confinement, wreaking havoc on everything in its path, two young employees backed up by an ex-bioterrorism agent find themselves fighting for their own survival (and, incidentally, that of humanity) during a wild and explosive night shift?
For further information: cinema@ville-lourdes.fr
L’événement Film: Cold storage Lourdes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par OT de Lourdes|CDT65