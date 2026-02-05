Foire Antiquités Brocante d’Allanche Allanche
Foire Antiquités Brocante d'Allanche vendredi 7 août 2026.
Foire Antiquités Brocante d’Allanche
Village d’Allanche Parc municipal Allanche Cantal
Début : 2026-08-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-08-09 19:00:00
2026-08-07
Foire à la brocante et aux antiquités d’Allanche de renommée nationale. Une centaine d’exposants professionnels et variés, sélectionnés de manière rigoureuse. Restauration possible au sein du parc municipal.
Village d’Allanche Parc municipal Allanche 15160 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 20 48 43 contact@hautesterrestourisme.fr
English : Allanche Antiques Fair
Allanche’s nationally renowned antiques and secondhand goods fair. Around 100 carefully selected professional exhibitors. Catering available in the municipal park.
