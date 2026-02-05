Foire Antiquités Brocante d’Allanche Allanche

Foire Antiquités Brocante d’Allanche

Village d’Allanche Parc municipal Allanche Cantal

Début : 2026-08-07 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-09 19:00:00

2026-08-07

Foire à la brocante et aux antiquités d’Allanche de renommée nationale. Une centaine d’exposants professionnels et variés, sélectionnés de manière rigoureuse. Restauration possible au sein du parc municipal.

Village d’Allanche Parc municipal Allanche 15160 Cantal Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 20 48 43 contact@hautesterrestourisme.fr

English : Allanche Antiques Fair

Allanche’s nationally renowned antiques and secondhand goods fair. Around 100 carefully selected professional exhibitors. Catering available in the municipal park.

