Gala de gymnastique de l’Espérance Freyming Gym rue Alain Fournier Freyming-Merlebach

Freyming-Merlebach

Gala de gymnastique de l’Espérance Freyming Gym

rue Alain Fournier gymnase Fournier au complexe sportif du Stade Potier Freyming-Merlebach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-14 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-14

L’Espérance Freyming Gym (gymnastique artistique féminine) organise son gala de fin d’année sur le thème des séries TV. Plus de 100 licenciés proposeront toute la journée un spectacle tout en musique. Il y aura également une compétition interne au club de nos gymnastes, qui progressent au niveau régional et confirment leurs progressions. Une remise de différents prix clôturera la journée avec la présence des responsables de la mairie de Freyming-Merlebach. Restauration sur place. Entrée libre.Tout public

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rue Alain Fournier gymnase Fournier au complexe sportif du Stade Potier Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est esperance.freyming@gmail.com

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English :

Espérance Freyming Gym (women’s artistic gymnastics) is organizing its end-of-year gala on the theme of TV series. More than 100 members will be putting on a musical show all day long. There will also be an internal competition for our gymnasts, who are progressing to the regional level and confirming their progress. A prize-giving ceremony will bring the day to a close, attended by officials from the Freyming-Merlebach town council. Catering on site. Admission free.

L’événement Gala de gymnastique de l’Espérance Freyming Gym Freyming-Merlebach a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH