Fleury

GRAND FEU D’ARTIFICE

Fleury Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 23:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Grand Feu d’Artifice

La station s’illuminera à l’occasion du grand feu d’artifice, organisé en partenariat avec la Ville de Narbonne.

Tiré depuis le port, ce spectacle pyrotechnique offrira un moment magique à partager en famille ou entre amis, avec un panorama exceptionnel sur le front de mer.

Un rendez-vous incontournable des festivités estivales à Saint-Pierre-la-Mer !

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Fleury 11560 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 49 60 89

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English :

Grand Fireworks Display

The resort will be lit up for the grand fireworks display, organized in partnership with the City of Narbonne.

Launched from the harbor, this fireworks display will offer a magical moment to share with family or friends, with an exceptional view of the waterfront.

A must-see event during the summer festivities in Saint-Pierre-la-Mer!

L’événement GRAND FEU D’ARTIFICE Fleury a été mis à jour le 2026-06-22 par