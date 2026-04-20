Lubilhac

Grand week-end à Lubilhac

Le bourg Lubilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 18 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-02

fin : 2026-05-03

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

Profitez d’un grand week-end festif à Lubilhac avec un concours de pétanque, une messe à 10h30, une commémoration de l’Armistice du 8 Mai, un apéritif suivi d’un repas et un après-midi dansant.

.

Le bourg Lubilhac 43100 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 76 80 82

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Enjoy a festive weekend in Lubilhac with a pétanque competition, mass at 10:30am, commemoration of the May 8th Armistice, aperitif followed by a meal and an afternoon of dancing.

L’événement Grand week-end à Lubilhac Lubilhac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par Office de Tourisme Brioude Sud-Auvergne