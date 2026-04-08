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GRANDE BRADERIE Recyclerie IDDEES Lafrançaise

GRANDE BRADERIE Recyclerie IDDEES Lafrançaise samedi 6 juin 2026.

Lieu : Recyclerie IDDEES

Adresse : 109 rue Coustals-Est ZI Le Rival Sud

Ville : 82130 Lafrançaise

Département : Tarn-et-Garonne

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif :

Lafrançaise

GRANDE BRADERIE

Recyclerie IDDEES 109 rue Coustals-Est ZI Le Rival Sud Lafrançaise Tarn-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 09:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 17:15:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-06 2026-09-05

Grande Braderie sur tout le magasin (Sauf création IDDEES et informatique)
  .

Recyclerie IDDEES 109 rue Coustals-Est ZI Le Rival Sud Lafrançaise 82130 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 63 26 10 81 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Big sale on the whole store (except IDDEES creation and computers)

L’événement GRANDE BRADERIE Lafrançaise a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Lafrançaise