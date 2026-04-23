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GRANDS PETONS Gignac

GRANDS PETONS Gignac

GRANDS PETONS Gignac mercredi 13 mai 2026.

Adresse : 10 rue Pierre Curie

Ville : 34150 Gignac

Département : Hérault

Début : mercredi 13 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 13 mai 2026

Tarif :

Gignac

GRANDS PETONS

10 rue Pierre Curie Gignac Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13
fin : 2026-05-13

Date(s) :
2026-05-13

Le grand jeu sur l’enquête de l’âne !
Le grand jeu sur l’enquête de l’âne !
Jeune public   .

10 rue Pierre Curie Gignac 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 34 22 67 37 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The great autumn tasting game! Taste workshop

L’événement GRANDS PETONS Gignac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT

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