Herrebouc au grand air journée vigneronne immersive Domaine de Herrebouc Saint-Jean-Poutge

Saint-Jean-Poutge

Herrebouc au grand air journée vigneronne immersive

Domaine de Herrebouc Domaine de Bilé Saint-Jean-Poutge Gers

Tarif : – – 35 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-21 18:00:00

fin : 2026-06-21

Date(s) :

2026-06-21

Venez vivre une journée bucolique, sensorielle et conviviale au cœur de notre domaine en agriculture biologique et biodynamique. Une invitation à prendre l’air, prendre le temps… et à découvrir le domaine autrement tout partageant notre passion du vin, de la nature tout en échangeant sur nos engagements et notre métier

9h30 12h30 Balade vigneronne. Le cœur de l’événement. Une balade guidée au fil de nos vignes en coteaux, ponctuée de pauses gustatives, d’échanges sur nos spécificités et thèmes de prédilection biodiversité, la biodynamie, paysages, écologie. Une expérience immersive et engagée, autour des vins vivants.

La balade de 3h et 3,5km avec dénivelé commence près du moulin avec un petit déjeuner et finit au chai, et inclut une dizaine de pauses commentées, dont 4 incluent un dégustation de vin.

️ 13h 16h30 Après-midi immersion au chai. De retour au château, la rencontre se poursuit au chai, pour prolonger les sensations de la matinée. En compagnie des deux vigneronnes du domaine, découvrez les secrets de l’élaboration de vins en biodynamie. On parlera vinification, assemblage et élevage, ainsi que de terroirs, de sulfites ou de levurres indigènes…

Parcours toujours ponctué de pauses sensitives et gourmandes

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Domaine de Herrebouc Domaine de Bilé Saint-Jean-Poutge 32190 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 64 68 34 domaine@herrebouc.fr

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English :

Come and enjoy a bucolic, sensory and convivial day at the heart of our organic and biodynamic estate. An invitation to get some fresh air, take your time? and discover the estate in a different way, while sharing our passion for wine and nature and discussing our commitments and our profession:

9h30 ? 12:30 pm: Wine tour. The heart of the event. A guided stroll through our hillside vineyards, punctuated by tasting breaks and discussions on our specificities and preferred themes: biodiversity, biodynamics, landscapes, ecology. An immersive and engaging experience, based on living wines.

The 3-hour, 3.5km hike with elevation gain begins near the mill with breakfast and ends at the winery, and includes a dozen commented breaks, 4 of which include wine tasting.

? 13h ? 4:30 pm: Afternoon immersion in the winery. Back at the château, the meeting continues in the winery, to prolong the sensations of the morning. In the company of the estate’s two winemakers, discover the secrets of biodynamic winemaking. We’ll talk about vinification, blending and ageing, as well as terroirs, sulfites and indigenous yeasts…

The tour is always punctuated by sensory and gourmet breaks

L’événement Herrebouc au grand air journée vigneronne immersive Saint-Jean-Poutge a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65